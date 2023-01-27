Left Menu

Three-day youth festival to begin in Chhattisgarh on Jan 28

The three-day Chhattisgarh Youth Festival and folk literature conference will begin here on Saturday, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:42 IST
The three-day Chhattisgarh Youth Festival and folk literature conference will begin here on Saturday, an official said on Friday. At least 3,000 people from across the state will participate in the event, which will be jointly hosted by the sports and youth welfare and culture departments near the sports directorate in Raipur city, he said. Traditional games such as fugdi, bhaura, gaidi race, kabaddi and kho-kho and folk dance forms of karma, raut nacha, panthi, sarhul, suva and bastariya will be performed during the festival, the official said.

The three-day event will also include a painting competition showcasing Chhattisgarhi culture and a food festival, he said.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sahitya Sammelan, a folk literature conference, will also be organised by the culture department, the official added.

