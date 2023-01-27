Left Menu

Women's U19 T20 World Cup: India thrash New Zealand by 8-wicket to book spot in final

Sehrawat scored the highest for India with 61 runs off 45 delivery.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 16:57 IST
Women's U19 T20 World Cup: India thrash New Zealand by 8-wicket to book spot in final
India beatNew Zealand by 8-wicket to book spot in final of U19 WC (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Parshavi Chopra's three-wicket haul and Shweta Sehrawat's gritty fifty helped India clinch a spot in the final of U19 Women's World Cup 2023, defeating New Zealand by 8-wicket in semifinals here at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday. Parshavi Chopra's 3 for 20 led a fine bowling effort from India, and Shweta Sehrawat guided the chase with an unbeaten 45-ball 61. They became the first team to reach the finals of the inaugural Women's U-19 World Cup.

Having restricted New Zealand to just 107/9 in 20 overs, India got off to a decent start as they put 54/1 in 6 overs. After Anna Browning sent Shafali Verma packing in the 4th over of the innings, the opener Shweta Sehrawat handled the charge from the front with Soumya Tiwari while taking singles at a regular interval. In the 6th over of the innings, Sehrawat hammered Paige Loggenberg for 14 runs, her hard-hitting was decorated with three back-to-back fours. Soumya then joined hands with Sehrawat in smashing New Zealand bowlers all around the ground.

In the 13th over of the game, Browning gave her team a big breakthrough as she dismissed dangerous batter Soumya. Soumya went back to the pavilion after scoring 22 runs in 26 deliveries. Gongadi Trisha then came out to bat and the latter joined hands with Sehrawat. The Indian duo slammed Abigail Hotton for 11 runs in the 14th over of the game. In the 15th over of the match India needed four runs to win and Sehrawat slammed a beautiful four to clinch a spot in final of the ongoing U19 Women's World Cup 2023.

Brief score: New Zealand 107/9 (Plimmer 35, Isabella Gaze 26; Parshavi Chopra 3-20) vs India 110/2 (Shweta Sehrawat 61*, Soumya Tiwari 22; Anna Browning 2-18). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

