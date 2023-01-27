Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Raising the Bar

Copitas, the swanky cocktail bar at Four Seasons Bengaluru, a promethean pillar of the hospitality industry, has yet again risen to prominence making the city proud! This cocktail lounge is now the best bar in South India, ranking yet again for the second consecutive year on the list of the 30 Best Bars in India 2022. Copitas is now the #2 best bar in India and has been recognized as one of the Best 50 bars in Asia. Going a notch higher in the bar industry, Copitas also won the Best Hotel Bar of the year in an awards ceremony in New Delhi on the 17th of January 2023. Perched atop the 21st-floor terrace of the hotel, a sprawling view of the Bengaluru skyline forms the cornerstone of this sophisticated watering hole. Offering a clean and artisanal combination of craft cocktails, Copitas stands as a hallmark of refined beverage culture. With an energetic & chic ambiance, the bar team at Copitas has already taken the whole cocktail game ahead by reducing any hazardous impact on the environment and recognizing their responsibility with their "The Greener Future Menu", inspired by the ethos of using every part of the plant - from seed to fruit with the aim of promoting a more balanced ecosystem to support the bar industry. Doffing his hat to Copitas on the occasion of this win, Savio Fernandes, Director of F&b, Four Seasons Bengaluru, says "To be recognized as the Best Hotel Bar in our city is truly an incredible achievement. We could not have done it without the support of our loyal customers and the passion of our team." More than a bar, Copitas is a journey of discovery where new tastes and unexpected combinations can be experienced while retaining a non complicated essence. Prepared by a slew of cool mixologists using artisanal ingredients to showcase their progressive cocktails, Copitas truly remains unsurpassed. At this priceless moment Sarath Nair, Bar Manager, the man behind Copitas quotes, "Earning the title of Best Hotel Bar is a true honor and we are incredibly proud of our team's efforts. We will continue to push ourselves to create the best experiences for our customers." About Copitas Copitas has an intimate atmosphere with an air of the extraordinary. Located on the 21st floor of the Hotel, this destination bar has been designed by LW Design, with offices in Dubai, London, Sao Paulo. A fashion crowd hangout, the place to head for those who live to be fabulous and like to be looked at. Here, one can recline with an artisanal craft cocktail while looking out across the sparkling Bangalore skyline. It's the perfect evening meeting place to try out imaginative, unusual cocktail creations and delicious light bites with both innovative drinks and clever interpretations of the classics. More than a bar, it's a journey of discovery where new tastes and unexpected combinations can be experienced and enjoyed in a chic, sophisticated interior. A slew of cool mixologists and bartenders spin their magic using artisanal ingredients to showcase their craft cocktails. An easy service style brings into the space, an unmistakable Four Seasons element. • Copitas ranked firm #2 in 2022 from #3 in 2021 in 30 best bars India.

• Copitas won the second time in a row the title for "Best Hotel Bar" in India.

