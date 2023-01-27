Left Menu

Rugby-Daly ruled out of England's Six Nations campaign

England fullback Elliot Daly will miss the entire Six Nations championship because of a hamstring injury, his club Saracens confirmed on Friday. "It is estimated he will return to action in around 12 weeks," a statement on the club's website said. It is another blow for new head coach Steve Borthwick who is already contending with a number of injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 18:32 IST
Rugby-Daly ruled out of England's Six Nations campaign
Representative Image

England fullback Elliot Daly will miss the entire Six Nations championship because of a hamstring injury, his club Saracens confirmed on Friday. Initially the 30-year-old Daly was withdrawn from the England squad for their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 4, but he will now not feature at all in the tournament.

Daly, who has 57 international caps for his country, was injured playing for Saracens against Edinburgh in the Champions Cup. "It is estimated he will return to action in around 12 weeks," a statement on the club's website said.

It is another blow for new head coach Steve Borthwick who is already contending with a number of injuries. Forward Courtney Lawes and hooker George McGuigan withdrew from the squad on Monday with calf and knee injuries respectively, while Exeter forward Luke Cowan-Dickie is ruled out against Scotland with an ankle problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023