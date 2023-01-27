Rugby-RFU apologises for 'anger and concern' caused by tackle height guidelines

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Friday apologised for the "anger and concern" caused by its new low tackle guidelines following widespread criticism of the proposals. The RFU announced last week that tackling above the waist will be banned in community rugby matches from next season to reduce head impact exposure and concussion risk.

"In our desire to act quickly to reduce head impacts and concussions in the community game, which represents 99% of the rugby playing population in England, we have upset many of you who are the champions, volunteers, and ambassadors of our game," the RFU said in a statement. "We fully acknowledge we got the engagement wrong, and we are truly sorry."

