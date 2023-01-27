Rugby-RFU apologises for 'anger and concern' caused by tackle height guidelines

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Friday apologised after its new low tackle guidelines were met with widespread criticism, adding it would conduct workshops with volunteers, players, coaches and match officials to explain the proposals.

The RFU announced last week that tackling above the waist will be banned in community rugby matches from next season to reduce head impact exposure and concussion risk. The move, made amid increasing concerns about how head impact exposure and concussions affect players' health, would affect English clubs in divisions below the Premiership, Championship and Premier 15s.

Earlier this week, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said

the proposals could leave players "sitting ducks," while Gloucester head coach George Skivington said: "I don't think it's smart." "The RFU Board, Council and executive staff apologise for the anger and concern that has been created among the rugby community...," the RFU said in a statement.

"In our desire to act quickly to reduce head impacts and concussions in the community game, which represents 99% of the rugby playing population in England, we have upset many of you who are the champions, volunteers, and ambassadors of our game. "We fully acknowledge we got the engagement wrong, and we are truly sorry."

The RFU said the wording they had used to explain the proposals had been based off a similar move in France and acknowledged that it had "caused misunderstanding and confusion." "We would now like the game to help us define how we describe a lower tackle height to reflect what the research is telling us in a way that is understood by all," the governing body said.

"Consequently, the risk of head injuries should be reduced if tackling below that optimum height. "We will now begin a series of forums and workshops with players, coaches, match officials and volunteers, to explain and develop the details of the domestic law variation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)