Soccer-Kane a doubt for Tottenham in FA Cup

Harry Kane may have to wait at least another week to become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer as illness could rule him out of Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie away at Preston North End. The 29-year-old drew level with the late Jimmy Greaves when scoring his 266th goal for the club to seal a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Monday. But assistant head coach Cristian Stellini said that he has struggled to train this week.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:43 IST
Harry Kane may have to wait at least another week to become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer as illness could rule him out of Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie away at Preston North End. The 29-year-old drew level with the late Jimmy Greaves when scoring his 266th goal for the club to seal a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.

But assistant head coach Cristian Stellini said that he has struggled to train this week. "We only have one problem with Harry, with illness this week and he hasn't trained much. He trained today but we have to think about this," he told a news conference.

"We know that Harry wants to play every game so we are happy but we have to take care." It could open the door for new on-loan forward Arnaut Danjuma to make his debut after his move from Spanish club Villarreal on Wednesday.

"He is a player that can play like a striker or a winger. He has a lot of positions he can cover. So we are happy and we are looking forward to working with him," Stellini said.

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

