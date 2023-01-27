Left Menu

FIFA bans 4 Uruguay players for disorder at World Cup

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:15 IST
FIFA banned Uruguay players Fernando Muslera and José María Giménez for four games each on Friday for aggressively confronting match officials when the team was eliminated from the World Cup last month.

Veterans Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín must also serve one-game bans when Uruguay next plays, FIFA said in announcing disciplinary verdicts.

The players must all carry out community service on a soccer project and pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,600), FIFA said.

Disorder flared when Uruguay failed to advance to the round of 16 in Qatar despite beating Ghana 2-0 in its final group-stage game on Dec. 2.

The Uruguayan soccer federation was also fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,000) and must close some of its stadium for one home game.

FIFA disciplinary judges ruled the federation "was responsible for the discriminatory behavior of its supporters as well as for the misconduct, offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play" by players.

Uruguay players confronted the German referee Daniel Siebert after the final whistle at Al Janoub Stadium.

They believed Uruguay should been awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time. One more goal scored would have sent Uruguay to the round of 16 instead of South Korea.

Cavani, Godín and Muslera were each playing at their fourth World Cup and Giménez was at this third.

