New Zealand win by 21 runs as India lack consistency in 1st T20I

New Zealand produced a dominating performance with bat and ball to defeat India by 21 runs in the opening T20I of the three-match series at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. New Zealand now lead the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing a target of 177, Washington Sundar scored the highest for Team India with 50 of 28 deliveries while vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav played a gritty knock of 47 runs. For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets each. India got off to a poor start as in the very first over of the innings Michael Bracewell dismissed Ishan Kishan for 4. In the second over of the game, Men in Blue lost their second batter as Rahul Tripathi returned to the pavilion. Wickets kept falling for India as Mitchell Santner removed opener Shubman Gill.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav played cautious shots while keeping the scorecard ticking. Pandya and Suryakumar then shifted gears and slammed Lockie Ferguson for 13 runs in 5th over of the game. The final over of the Powerplay was a maiden and the magnificent job was done by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

The duo of captain and vice-captain kept piling runs for Team India, slamming boundaries and taking singles at regular intervals. Suryakumar opened his hand and scored two boundaries of Blair Tickner's delivery.

After 10 overs, India's score read 74/3. The duo also stitched up a much-needed 50-run partnership. After slamming a six on Ish Sodhi's delivery, Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 47 which came off 34 balls, leaving India tottering at 83/4. It did not take long for New Zealand to completely derail Team India as captain Pandya went back to the pavilion after scoring 21 made from 20 deliveries. Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda then tried to handle the pressure situation and scored boundaries at regular intervals. However, Santner again produced a stunning opportunity for his team as he dismissed Hooda for 10 runs.

In the 18th over of the innings, India lost their 8th wicket as Kuldeep Yadav was sent packing by Lockie Ferguson on a golden duck. Sundar, however, displayed some fight as he slammed Jacob Duffy for 17 runs. At this point, India needed 33 runs in 6 balls. In the last over of the innings, Ferguson delivered a stunning delivery to remove Washington Sundar and clinch the match by 21 runs against India.

Earlier, Devon Conway's gritty fifty and Daryl Mitchell's blistering knock of 59 propelled New Zealand to 176/6 against India. Mitchell scored the highest runs for New Zealand and his 59 came of 30 balls. Devon Conway contributed with a knock of 52. Arshdeep Singh conceded most runs for India with New Zealand batsmen scoring 51 in four overs of his spell.

Put to bat first, New Zealand got off to an explosive start as the opener Finn Allen slammed back-to-back two fours of India skipper Hardik Pandya in the very first over making his intentions clear. In the 3rd over of the game, Allen hammered Arshdeep Singh for 11 runs, slamming one four and a six in the Indian pacer's over. However, things changed when Washington Sundar delivered an amazing bowl to dismiss hard-hitting Allen.

Allen was caught at deep midwicket for 23-ball 35. In the same over, Sundar struck again and dismissed Mark Chapman for a duck leaving New Zealand's score at 43/2 in 5 overs. Glenn Phillips then came out to bat. The duo slammed Indian bowlers and New Zealand took the total beyond the 50-run mark in under 7 overs.

In the 8th over, Devon Conway hammered Umran Malik for 16 runs, smashing two back-to-back fours and one stunning six. After 10 overs New Zealand's score read 79/2. The duo of Conway and Phillips kept the momentum in their team's favour as they kept hitting Indian bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals.

Kuldeep Yadav gave his team a big breakthrough as he removed Glenn Phillips after he had scored 17 runs of 22 balls. He broke the 60-run partnership. Batter Daryl Mitchell then came out to bat and slammed Shivam Mavi for two back-to-back fours. Playing a gritty knock, Conway brought up his half-century in 31 deliveries. Mitchell showcased his talent as he slammed India captain for 16 runs. Arshdeep was then brought back into the attack and he gave his team a much-needed breakthrough as he removed Conway on his individual score of 52, breaking 36 runs partnership between Conway and Mitchell.New batter Michael Bracewell was run out by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

Mitchell Santner then fell prey to Shivam Mavi and went back to the pavilion after scoring just 7 runs. Daryl Mitchell opened his hands and completely destroyed Arshdeep Singh, slamming back-to-back four sixes and one four capping the over which went for 27 runs. Daryl also brought up a 26-ball fifty. Brief score: New Zealand 176/6 (Daryl Mitchell 59*, Devon Conway 52; Washington Sundar 2-22) vs India 155/9 (Washington Sundar 50, Suryakumar Yadav 47; Suryakumar Yadav 2-11).(ANI)

