Soccer-Everton set to appoint ex-Burnley boss Dyche as manager - reports

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 02:33 IST
Everton are expected to name former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager, British media reported on Friday. The 51-year-old Dyche is being lined up as the successor to Frank Lampard, who was sacked earlier this week after a poor run of form left the team in a relegation battle.

Lampard was appointed by Everton in January 2022 after managing Chelsea from 2019-2021 and Derby County in the second tier in 2018-19. The Merseysiders had been floundering under the former England international, having last won a Premier League game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.

Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United, which kept Everton second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, only above Southampton on goal difference and two points adrift of the safety zone. Dyche has been out of work since last April when he was sacked by Burnley, where he transformed the fortunes of the Lancashire club during his nearly 10 years in charge.

He was the longest-serving English top flight manager when he was relieved of his duties as Burnley headed towards relegation last season. During Dyche's tenure Burnley were promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Dyche had previously coached Watford for one season in 2011-12 before joining Burnley.

