Soccer-Western Sydney sign former France midfielder Schneiderlin on loan

Schneiderlin, a member of Manchester United's 2016 FA Cup winning squad, joins with the Wanderers currently in third place in the A-League standings. "I am very excited to be here in Western Sydney with the Wanderers and I'm looking forward to starting my journey at the club," the former Southampton and Everton midfielder told official club media.

Former France international Morgan Schneiderlin has signed for Western Sydney Wanderers on loan from Ligue 1 side Nice until the end of the season, the A-League club announced on Saturday. Schneiderlin, a member of Manchester United's 2016 FA Cup winning squad, joins with the Wanderers currently in third place in the A-League standings.

"I am very excited to be here in Western Sydney with the Wanderers and I'm looking forward to starting my journey at the club," the former Southampton and Everton midfielder told official club media. "I have heard lots of good things about the Wanderers and I'm really ready to get started."

Schneiderlin played 15 times for France and was a member of the squad that secured a runners-up finish at the European championships in 2016.

