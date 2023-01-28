Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final; Soccer-Ake earns Man City 1-0 FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Arsenal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final on Friday and set up a blockbuster decider with Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas and a battle for the world number-one ranking. Nine-times champion Djokovic maintained his perfect semi-final record at Melbourne Park with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 win over outgunned American Tommy Paul at Rod Laver Arena, where his father Srdjan was a conspicuous absentee.

Soccer-Ake earns Man City 1-0 FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Arsenal

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake struck in the second half to earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory over visitors Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. The top two teams in the Premier League cancelled each other out in the first half, with Erling Haaland twice going close for City while pacesetters Arsenal forced home goalkeeper Stefan Ortega into two fine saves to keep them at bay.

Soccer-Szoboszlai double steers Leipzig to 2-1 win over strugglers Stuttgart

RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai scored in each half to secure a 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart on Friday that lifted his side to second place and within a point of leaders Bayern Munich. Marco Rose's Leipzig, who have now won six of their last seven league matches and have lost just once since he took over in September, are on 35 points behind Bayern, who host fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

NFL-Young guns ready to fire on Championship Sunday

A clash of young quarterbacks is set for Sunday's NFL conference championships, as last year's runners-up Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, while the San Francisco 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC crown. The National Football League's next generation of talent will be on full display in the final hurdle to the Super Bowl: all four of the starting quarterbacks are under the age of 28 for the first time in more than a quarter century.

Soccer-Caicedo pleads with Brighton for 'record' move after Arsenal bid rejected

Moises Caicedo has asked Brighton & Hove Albion to let him leave after the English south-coast club reportedly rejected a 60-million-pound ($70-million) bid from Premier League leaders Arsenal. Brighton sold Belgian winger Leandro Trossard to Arsenal this month for 27 million pounds. British media reported they were not interested in selling Caicedo too after the 21-year-old impressed in central midfield this season.

Soccer-organizers target record viewership at 2023 Women's World Cup - Australia FA boss

Organizers of this year's women's soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand are hoping to attract record viewership of up to two billion viewers for the tournament, Football Australia (FA) chief executive James Johnson has said. A FIFA report published in 2019 said 1.12 billion viewers tuned into the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Cricket-Roy ton in vain as England collapse to defeat in first S.Africa ODI

England opener Jason Roy smashed his way back into form with 113 from 91 balls but the tourists lost from a commanding position as South Africa claimed victory by 27 runs in the first One-Day International at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, posting 298 for seven, their total boosted by 111 from Rassie van der Dussen, before restricting England to 271 all out in their reply.

Soccer-United States to host Copa America 2024 tournament including CONCACAF teams

The 2024 Copa America will be played in the United States, the CONCACAF and CONMEBOL confederations announced on Friday, as part of a new strategic partnership that will include a jointly organized club tournament. Next year's Copa America, organized by the South American confederation (CONMEBOL), will also feature six invited teams from the CONCACAF (North, Central America, and Caribbean) region.

Motor racing-Porsche's Wehrlein wins first of two Saudi Formula E races

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein won the first of two Formula E races in Saudi Arabia to turn the tables on series leader Jake Dennis on Friday after being beaten by the Briton in the Mexican season-opener. Former Formula One driver Wehrlein beat Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti's Dennis by 0.531 of a second after a tight battle under the floodlights in Diriyah, with Britain's Sam Bird third for Jaguar.

Olympics-Zelenskiy vows campaign to prevent Russia from competing in Olympics

Ukraine will launch an international campaign to prevent Russian athletes from being allowed to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. Sports Minister Vadim Guttsait earlier said Ukraine would not rule out boycotting the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes took part. They have been banned in some sports while they are allowed to compete under a neutral flag in others.

(With inputs from agencies.)