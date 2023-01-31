Left Menu

Tennis-Leading Mexico players snub Davis Cup tie over differences with federation

"It is sad that the FMT does not have the minimum standards in dealing and planning with the best national representatives." The players said they had already informed the federation of their reasons for not participating in the Davis Cup tie.

Updated: 31-01-2023 02:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 02:25 IST
Tennis-Leading Mexico players snub Davis Cup tie over differences with federation
Mexico's leading tennis players have decided not to play in next week's Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against Taiwan due to differences with the Mexican Tennis Federation (FMT).

Led by Santiago Gonzalez, Alejandro Hernandez and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, the players said they will not take part in the Feb. 4-5 Group I playoff tie in Metepec, State of Mexico. "After a difficult deliberation, we have not reached a positive conclusion, so we have decided not to participate in the upcoming series against the Chinese Taipei team," said the players' statement, published on social media on Monday.

"The lack of communication, lack of planning and lack of interest show that the situation has not been handled in the right way and that personal interests have taken precedence over sporting ones. "It is sad that the FMT does not have the minimum standards in dealing and planning with the best national representatives."

The players said they had already informed the federation of their reasons for not participating in the Davis Cup tie. The statement was also signed by players Ernesto Escobedo, Lucas Gomez, Hans Hach, Gerardo Lopez, and Manuel Sanchez.

The FMT was not immediately available to comment.

