Soccer-West Ham set up Man United tie by beating Derby
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 03:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 03:15 IST
West Ham United eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a comfortable 2-0 victory away to League One (third tier) Derby County on Monday.
A volley from close range by Jarrod Bowen put the Premier League side ahead in the 10th minute and the forward then crossed for striker Michail Antonio to head in a second goal five minutes after the break.
West Ham then comfortably saw out the victory without conceding many chances, setting up a fifth-round tie away to Manchester United next month.
