Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement; Tennis-Australian Open sets Grand Slam attendance record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement

Britain's four-times Olympic champion Mo Farah said on Tuesday he expects 2023 to be the final year of his career, after confirming he will give his home London Marathon "one more shot" in April. Farah, who withdrew from last year's event due to injury, has run the London Marathon three times with a best finish of third in 2018, the same year he won the Chicago Marathon.

Tennis-Australian Open sets Grand Slam attendance record

The Australian Open set a Grand Slam attendance record with more than 900,000 spectators visiting over three weeks, organisers said on Tuesday, despite the absence of some big-name players and schedule disruptions due to rain. A record 839,192 fans flocked to Melbourne Park from Jan. 16-29 for the first tournament in two years free of COVID-19 restrictions, beating the previous mark of 812,174 set in January 2020.

Tennis-Leading Mexico players snub Davis Cup tie over differences with federation

Mexico's leading tennis players have decided not to play in next week's Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against Taiwan due to differences with the Mexican Tennis Federation (FMT). Led by Santiago Gonzalez, Alejandro Hernandez and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, the players said they will not take part in the Feb. 4-5 Group I playoff tie in Metepec, State of Mexico.

Rugby-Jones returns to his roots to issue clarion call for Australian game

Eddie Jones returned to his roots on Tuesday for his first formal news conference since being reappointed Wallabies coach and issued a call for the whole of Australian rugby to "roll their sleeves up" and help revitalise the game. In a message delivered at the school where he was once a pupil and teacher, Jones said the team would do their part by winning the World Cup in France later this year but could not revive the sport alone.

Soccer-Wrexham offered potential dream Cup tie with Tottenham

Non-league Wrexham could face a dream tie at home to eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round if they can get past Sheffield United in a replay, while Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Bristol City. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with visiting Sheffield United on Sunday.

Soccer-Leeds sign U.S. midfielder McKennie on loan from Juventus

Leeds United have signed United States midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season from Juventus, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 24-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for the Serie A team since joining in 2020, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. He has won the 2020 Italian Super Cup and 2021 Coppa Italia with Juve.

NHL-Hall of Famer 'Golden Jet' Bobby Hull dies at 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first National Hockey League player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday. Canadian Hull, who had a feared slapshot and was known as the 'Golden Jet' because of his blonde hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.

Olympics-IOC rejects 'defamatory' criticism from Ukraine

The International Olympic Committee on Monday rejected fierce criticism from Ukrainian officials, who have accused it of promoting war after the body said Russians could potentially be given the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak at the weekend described the Lausanne-based body as promoting "violence, mass murders, destruction" and said on Monday a Russian presence at the Games would constitute giving the country "a platform to promote genocide".

Soccer-Australia's Women's World Cup opener to be held at Stadium Australia

The 2023 Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia will kick off their campaign against Ireland at the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia, Sydney's largest stadium, due to public demand for more tickets, FIFA said on Monday. The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Sydney Football Stadium, which seats 45,500, but FIFA decided to change the original plan for the Australia Stadium to only host knockout games.

Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders

The New York Islanders acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023. Horvat spent his first 8 1/2 NHL seasons with the Canucks and has served as their captain since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)