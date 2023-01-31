Everton confirms appointment of Sean Dyche as Club's Manager

Everton Football Club confirmed the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club's new Men's Senior Team Manager after it sacked their manager Frank Lampard following the club's defeat to West Ham United by 2-0. The defeat to West Ham United left the club in the 19th position in the Premier League standings and no wins in 10 matches across all the competitions.

Dyche has agreed on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025 and will take charge for the first time for the Blues' Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 4. One of the Premier League's most respected and experienced managers, Dyche will be supported by former Nottingham Forest winger Ian Woan as his Assistant Manager, ex-England international Steve Stone as First-Team Coach, and Mark Howard, who will support the provision of sports science. All three members of staff previously worked with Dyche at Burnley.

Dyche said, "It's an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track. I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time." Emphasizing the support the club receives, he mentioned that everyone needs to come together to ensure the smooth functioning of the club.

"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players. Our aim is to put out a team that works, fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they're so passionate. There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That's the job of my staff and me. We want to change the shape of this club in the future, and remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us - make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allowing them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win," the newly-appointed coach said as read in a statement issued by the club. After a playing career as a centre-back spanning nearly two decades, Dyche first became a coach at Watford, working his way up from the club's under-18s to senior-team manager and guiding the Hornets to their best league position in four years in his first season in charge.

It was during almost 10 years at Burnley that Dyche made his name as a top-class manager, building a competitive and energetic team that won promotion from the Championship in a record-breaking maiden campaign in 2013/14 and going on to consistently challenge the Premier League's elite - the highlight a seventh-placed finish in 2017/18 and qualification for the Europa League. Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright said, "Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager - and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too." (ANI)

