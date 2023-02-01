Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Chelsea spending since Boehly-Clearlake takeover in May 2022

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:41 IST
Chelsea have spent more than 565 million pounds ($695.29 million) on signing players since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover in May 2022. Following is the list of signings (all fees from club or as reported by media)

* Jan. 31: Enzo Fernandez from Benfica - 106.8 million pounds * Jan. 20: Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven - 30 million pounds

* Jan. 15: Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk - 89 million pounds including bonus * Jan. 11: Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid (loan) - 9.7 million pounds

* Jan. 6: Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama - 18 million pounds * Jan. 5: Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco - 35 million pounds

* Dec. 29, 2022: David Datro Fofana from Molde FK - 8-10 million pounds * Sept. 2: Denis Zakaria from Juventus (loan) - 2.7 million pounds

* Sept 2: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona - 10.3 million pounds * Aug. 31: Wesley Fofana from Leicester City - 70 million pounds

* Aug. 19: Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan - 12.6 million pounds * Aug. 5: Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion - 63 million pounds

* Aug. 4: Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa - 20 million pounds * Aug. 3: Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire - 8 million pounds

* July 16: Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli - 32 million pounds * July 13: Raheem Sterling from Manchester City - 50 million pounds ($1 = 0.8126 pounds) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

