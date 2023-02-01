Left Menu

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:08 IST
Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea for British-record transfer fee
  • Portugal

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million), the Portuguese club announced Wednesday.

The fee surpassed the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England international Jack Grealish in August 2021.

Chelsea agreed to pay the release clause in the 22-year-old World Cup winner's contract after a day of negotiations between Benfica and the co-owners of the Premier League club.

Fernandez only joined Benfica from Argentine club River Plate in August, for a reported fee of around $10 million plus add-ons.

His profile increased at the World Cup in Qatar last year, when he broke into Argentina's team during its run to winning the title.

