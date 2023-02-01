Left Menu

Cricket-S Africa axe captain van Niekerk from Women's T20 World Cup squad

Sune Luus will skipper the squad in the absence of van Niekerk, who also missed the 2022 50-overs World Cup after suffering a broken ankle in January last year. "Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria, or the fitness benchmark for eligibility into the World Cup," women's selection convener Clinton du Preez told reporters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:30 IST
Cricket-S Africa axe captain van Niekerk from Women's T20 World Cup squad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Hosts South Africa have dropped regular captain Dane van Niekerk from their Women's Twenty20 World Cup squad after the all-rounder failed to meet fitness requirements. Sune Luus will skipper the squad in the absence of van Niekerk, who also missed the 2022 50-overs World Cup after suffering a broken ankle in January last year.

"Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria, or the fitness benchmark for eligibility into the World Cup," women's selection convener Clinton du Preez told reporters on Tuesday. "She recently did another fitness test and unfortunately did not meet the minimum criteria, and therefore she's missed out."

The team fitness standards require a player to run 2 km in nine minutes and 30 seconds, a mark which the 29-year-old could not achieve, according to www.espncricinfo.com. Fellow all-rounder Luus is leading South Africa in the ongoing home tri-series involving India and West Indies but van Niekerk was widely expected to return for the T20 World Cup.

South Africa begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Feb. 10. New Zealand, Bangladesh and reigning champions Australia are the other teams in Group A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023