Soccer-Kagawa returns to former club Cerezo Osaka after 13 years

Former Japan international Shinji Kagawa has rejoined his first club Cerezo Osaka from Belgium's Sint-Truiden, the J-League side said on Wednesday, ending a 13-year spell in Europe which included stints at Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 10:16 IST
Representative image

Former Japan international Shinji Kagawa has rejoined his first club Cerezo Osaka from Belgium's Sint-Truiden, the J-League side said on Wednesday, ending a 13-year spell in Europe which included stints at Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. Kagawa, 33, signed for Sint-Truiden in January 2022 and scored two goals in 12 league games this season.

The midfielder started his professional career at Cerezo in 2006 and scored 57 times in over 100 appearances before moving to Dortmund in 2010, where he won Bundesliga titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12. He won the Premier League with United in 2012-13 before returning to the Ruhr valley club, where he played more than 200 games across seven years.

Kagawa, who also played for clubs in Turkey, Spain and Greece, earned 97 caps for Japan and was part of their 2014 and 2018 World Cup squads. The 2023 J-League season begins on Feb. 17.

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

