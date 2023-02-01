Cricket-Ballance set for Zimbabwe test debut against Windies

Former England batsman Gary Ballance is set to make his test debut for Zimbabwe on Saturday after being selected for the two-match series against West Indies in Bulawayo. Harare-born Ballance, who played 23 tests for England between 2014 and 2017, signed a two-year contract in December to play international cricket in the country of his birth.

The left-handed batsman made his international debut for Zimbabwe in a T20 match against Ireland last month. With regular captain Sean Williams recovering from a fractured finger, Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe against West Indies.

The hosts will also miss pacemen Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani through injuries, while all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl are fulfilling franchise commitments. The second test, also in Bulawayo, begins on Feb. 12.

