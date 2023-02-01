Sports News Roundup: Golf-Fitzpatrick joins Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league; Tennis-ATP finds 'insufficient evidence' on abuse allegations against Zverev and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Fitzpatrick joins Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league

U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick has agreed to participate in the tech-focused golf league that is being launched next year by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports in conjunction with the PGA Tour, the company said on Tuesday. World number 10 Fitzpatrick is the seventh player to commit to competing in TGL's inaugural season along with fellow major winners Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa.

Tennis-ATP finds 'insufficient evidence' on abuse allegations against Zverev

The ATP will not take any action against former world number two Alexander Zverev following allegations of domestic abuse against the German, the men's tennis governing body said on Tuesday. In October 2021, the ATP launched an investigation into allegations levelled by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, who said in a magazine interview that Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

Brazil volleyball star faces Olympic complaint after post threatening Lula

The Brazilian Olympic Committee said it had filed a complaint against volleyball player Wallace de Souza after the former Olympic champion wrote a post on social media that appeared to back violence against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. An Instagram follower of the athlete asked him on the social media platform if he would "shoot Lula in the face with a 12 (caliber gun)."

Ukraine on mission to ban Russia from Olympics, IOC says sanctions stand

Ukraine hopes to secure widespread international support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympics in 2024 due to Moscow's invasion, the sports minister said on Tuesday. Vadym Huttsait, 51, a former Olympic fencing champion, told Reuters the idea of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals was unacceptable.

Report: Raiders QB Derek Carr not permitted to seek trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have not granted quarterback Derek Carr permission to speak to potential trade partners, multiple outlets reported. The Raiders have to trade or cut their all-time leading passer before Feb. 15, the date his $32.9 million base salary for 2023 and another $7.5 million for 2024 become fully guaranteed.

Soccer-Newcastle see off Southampton to reach League Cup final

Newcastle United booked their place in a first major final in 24 years by overcoming Southampton 2-1 at home on Tuesday in their League Cup semi-final second leg to seal a 3-1 victory on aggregate. Newcastle had won the first leg 1-0 away last week, with a late strike from Joelinton, and local man Sean Longstaff got them off to an ideal start in the return by opening the scoring in the fifth minute.

Soccer-New Zealand coach appointment delayed as candidate managing 'family health issue'

New Zealand Football (NZF) said on Wednesday they have a preferred candidate to coach the national men's team but the appointment has been delayed due to a family health issue. New Zealand have been looking for a replacement for former coach Danny Hay, who decided to quit rather than re-apply for his job following a review of the All Whites' failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Soccer-Union stage 2-1 comeback win over Wolfsburg for German Cup last eight spot

Union Berlin came from a goal down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 in the German Cup on Tuesday and reach the quarter-finals. Union, who earlier on Tuesday spectacularly failed to sign Spain international Isco with talks collapsing in Berlin even after the player had passed his medical, fell behind after five minutes.

Mariners claim LHP Tayler Saucedo off waivers from Mets

The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed relief pitcher Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the New York Mets on Tuesday. Saucedo, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and appeared in 33 games, including just four last season.

Motor racing-MoneyGram boss says no peak in sight for F1's U.S. growth

Formula One's surging popularity in the United States, turbocharged by hit Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive', has plenty of fuel left in the tank according to MoneyGram chief executive Alex Holmes. The Dallas-based money transfer and payments company will start the 2023 season, which has three grands prix in the United States including a new night race on the Las Vegas Strip, as title sponsor of the U.S.-owned Haas team.

