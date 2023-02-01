Left Menu

Visa delay forces Usman Khawaja to miss his flight to India

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was forced to miss his flight to India on Wednesday due to a visa delay.The Australia squad left for the high-profile four-Test series against India without Khawaja, who is now expected to depart on Thursday.Me waiting for my Indian Visa like...

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 01-02-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 10:43 IST
Visa delay forces Usman Khawaja to miss his flight to India
Usman Khawaja (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was forced to miss his flight to India on Wednesday due to a visa delay.

The Australia squad left for the high-profile four-Test series against India without Khawaja, who is now expected to depart on Thursday.

''Me waiting for my Indian Visa like... #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow,'' wrote Khawaja while posting a meme on social media.

The Pakistan-born batter has played 56 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20s for Australia. The 36-year-old also featured in the IPL back in 2016.

He was named Australia's Test Player of the Year on Monday, an award named after the legendary Shane Warne.

Australia will have a four-day training camp in the outskirts of Bengaluru before moving to Nagpur for the first Test beginning February 9. The other venues are Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

Both teams are in the running to reach the World Test Championship final.

Australia have opted out of a tour game in India ahead of the crucial series expecting the surfaces in practice games to be totally different from what they would face in the four Tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023