Gary Ballance named in Zimbabwe's squad to face West Indies

After a gap of six years, Zimbabwe's player Gary Ballance is all set to play Test cricket against West Indies in February in a two-match series.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 10:48 IST
Gary Ballance (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Gary Ballance, a former batter for England, has been selected for Zimbabwe's squad for their upcoming series against the West Indies and is set to play his first Test for his native nation. After a gap of six years, Zimbabwe's player Gary Ballance is all set to play Test cricket against West Indies in February in a two-match series.

Meanwhile, Craig Ervine will replace the retired hurt Sean Williams who will miss the tests in Bulawayo amidst his finger fracture as per ESPNcricinfo. Due to players' commitment towards franchise cricket abroad, Zimbabwe will be without all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl.

Fast bowlers Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani will also be not available for selection due to injury. The 16-man squad includes a number of uncapped players who were rewarded for their domestic success in the Logan Cup, including Tafadzwa Tsiga, Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Maunze, and Tanunurwa Makoni.

Bradley Evans, Tanaka Chivanga, and Innocent Kaia, who have all participated in limited-overs international competitions, may soon make their Test debuts. Six years after his last Test appearance, Chamu Chibhabha has been brought back, and veteran all-rounder Donald Tiripano has also been added. Between 2014 and 2017, Ballance participated in 23 Tests for England, recording four hundreds and an average of 37.45. After being released by Yorkshire last year, he returned to Zimbabwe, where he was born, and earlier this month, he made his ODI debut against Ireland.

The first Test against the West Indies will be held at the Queens Sports Club on February 4, with the second and final Test at the same venue on February 12. Zimbabwe Test Squad to play West Indies: Gary Ballance, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine (capt), Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Kudzai Maunze, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano and Tafadzwa Tsiga. (ANI)

