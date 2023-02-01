Left Menu

NFL-Eagles' Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges ahead of Super Bowl

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 21:42 IST
NFL-Eagles' Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges ahead of Super Bowl
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills of the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Sills was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

The indictment alleges that in December 2019 Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation. According to Yost's office, the case was presented to a grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General's Office.

The Eagles did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the team or Sills. Sills began the 2022 National Football League campaign as one of three undrafted rookies to earn an opening day roster spot. He appeared in one game this season in October, taking part in four special teams plays.

Sills has been issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

