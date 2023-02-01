Bengaluru student skips boxing to play volleyball at Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Bhopal

Minnat Zarin, a commerce student of Mount College in Bengaluru, who is qualified for both volleyball and boxing disciplines, preferred to play Volleyball for the state team in the Khelo India Games 2022. Minnat Zarin opted to compete in volleyball for the state team as her friends insisted her. "Volleyball and boxing competitions were overlapping, but I preferred volleyball as the team needed me more," the 12th-class student said.

Both volleyball and boxing competitions are being held in Bhopal. Despite playing a pivotal role, Karnataka's volleyball team narrowly lost the opening league match against West Bengal. "It was a tough match but I am happy that our team gave their best," Minnat Zarin added.

According to Minnat Zarin the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will act as a good platform to improve mind-set for future competitions. "It is good exposure to interact with athletes from other states at the Khelo India Youth Games competition and learn how they practice," the Karnataka team player said.

Minnat Zarin's next goal, however, is to qualify for the national youth boxing team. "I have been practicing boxing for the past two years and have reached a good level in boxing," she added. Her idol is none other than world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

Narrating her first experience of boxing competition, the young athlete said it was confusing. "When I had a couple of blows straight on the face, I wasn't able to figure out what had happened," she reveals. That is the past. Last year she won gold in the light middle (70kg) weight division at the state boxing meeting and competed in the national youth boxing competition.

Since there are fewer female boxers in the local boxing training centre in Bengaluru, Minnat Zarin often does sparring with male athletes. "Sparring with male athletes is the best way to prepare for tough bouts," explains the teenage player.

With a focus on winning a national berth, the young athlete is as busy as a bee. She starts her day as early as possible to accommodate her practice before going to school. After school, she either goes to boxing or volleyball practice. "My day is packed from morning until evening. Some days are so hectic that I can't even interact with my mother because by the time I reach home it is already late evening and I have to devote one hour to studies," she said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)