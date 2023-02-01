Sports News Roundup: LeBron James' triple-double sinks Knicks in OT; NFL great Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Rule-bending Chelsea take transfer gamble to give Potter ultimate selection headache

Languishing well below their usual league position and with Financial Fair Play regulators watching on intently, Chelsea got creative with their lavish January transfer spending, an outlay that gives coach Graham Potter the ultimate selection headache. Premier League soccer clubs spent a record 815 million pounds ($1.00 billion) in the January transfer window, an analysis from Deloitte's Sports Business Group said on Wednesday.

NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double sinks Knicks in OT

LeBron James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record and gained two spots on the all-time assists list Tuesday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted his first triple-double of the season to spark a 129-123 overtime win over the host New York Knicks. Dennis Schroder hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:14 left in overtime to start a decisive 7-0 run by the Lakers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 37 points for the Knicks, who have lost two straight and six of eight.

NFL great Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all-time, said on Wednesday that he was retiring, a year after he made the same announcement only to change his mind weeks later. Unlike his first retirement when he made the announcement in a lengthy well-crafted post on social media this time Brady was short, direct and seemingly spontaneous looking as if he had come to the decision while out for a morning jog.

Soccer-Chelsea smash British transfer record to sign Benfica's Fernandez

Chelsea announced the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on Wednesday after days of complex negotiations between the clubs to secure the Argentina midfielder for a British transfer record 106.8 million pounds ($131.46 million). As the deadline day approached its end on Tuesday, it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed that it had been done shortly before 2300 GMT.

Soccer-Premier League clubs spend $1 billion for first time in January transfer window

Premier League soccer clubs spent a record 815 million pounds ($1.00 billion) in the January transfer window, an analysis from Deloitte's Sports Business Group said on Wednesday. The biggest spenders were Chelsea, responsible for 37% of the total - equivalent to more than the combined spend by all clubs in the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1, it said.

Tennis-Djokovic played Australian Open with 3cm tear in hamstring, says Tiley

Novak Djokovic played with a three-centimetre (1.2 inches) tear in his hamstring during his run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday. The Serbian, who suffered the hamstring injury en route to winning the warm-up title in Adelaide, won the season-opening major after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final for a men's record 22nd Grand Slam title, matching Rafa Nadal's haul.

Olympics-Ukraine's Elina Svitolina calls for ban on Russians and Belarusians

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina called on Wednesday for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris due to Moscow's invasion of her country, hours after Latvia joined Kyiv's threats of a boycott. Ukraine's sports minister said on Tuesday that his country was seeking to secure widespread international support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from 2024 Olympics because of the war.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes storm back, edge Kings in OT

Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes completed a rally from three goals down to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Brent Burns opened the scoring for Carolina with the game's only first-period goal. After the Kings outscored the hosts 4-0 in the second, Paul Stastny and Jordan Staal scored in the first 10 minutes of the third, and Teuvo Teravainen tied it with 7:29 remaining.

NFL-Eagles' Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges ahead of Super Bowl

Rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills of the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Sills was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers will abide by IOC decision on Russia's participation

Paris 2024 organisers insisted they would abide by the International Olympic Committee's decision on Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation in the Games after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the governing body into banning them from the sport's extravaganza. Last week, the IOC said the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia, drawing an outcry from Kyiv which has called for Russian sportspeople to be banned over Russia's invasion.

