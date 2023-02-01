Left Menu

Soccer-'King Kazu' to play on aged 55 after move to Portugal

Miura started his career abroad because Japan did not have a professional league at that time, before playing for clubs including Verdy Kawasaki, Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Vissel Kobe. "Even though this is a new place for me, I'll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I'm known for," Miura said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:50 IST
Soccer-'King Kazu' to play on aged 55 after move to Portugal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kazuyoshi Miura will continue his professional career in Portugal at the age of 55 after the former Japan striker joined second-tier Oliveirense on loan from Yokohama FC, the Portuguese club said on Wednesday. Miura, who turns 56 this month, will enter his 38th season of professional soccer, longer than most of his team mates have lived.

Portugal will be the sixth country Miura, dubbed 'King Kazu' by fans, has played in after starting his globe-trotting with a spell at Brazil's Santos in 1986. Miura started his career abroad because Japan did not have a professional league at that time, before playing for clubs including Verdy Kawasaki, Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Vissel Kobe.

"Even though this is a new place for me, I'll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I'm known for," Miura said. He is the oldest player to score in the J-League, having netted in the second division against Thespakusatsu Gunma in 2017.

Miura played 89 times for Japan, winning the Asian Cup in 1992, and is the country's second-highest all-time scorer with 55 goals. His last international match was in 2000.

