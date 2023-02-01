Left Menu

Basketball-Former WNBA MVP Stewart headed to Liberty

Twice WNBA champion and four-times All-Star Breanna Stewart is signing with the New York Liberty, the former first overall pick said on social media on Wednesday, in one of the most highly anticipated free agency moves.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:16 IST
Twice WNBA champion and four-times All-Star Breanna Stewart is signing with the New York Liberty, the former first overall pick said on social media on Wednesday, in one of the most highly anticipated free agency moves. The announcement marks the end of an astonishingly prolific tenure with the Seattle Storm, where the lethal forward led the league in scoring last year and was twice named the WNBA Finals MVP.

The twice Olympic champion had tormented fans for weeks with cryptic, emoji-filled tweets that seemed to hint at her next move after her one-year supermax deal with the four-times champions Storm ended. The Liberty are on the hunt for their first Women's National Basketball Association championship title after bouncing out of the playoffs in the first round the last two years.

Last month they secured 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in a trade with the Connecticut Sun.

