Left Menu

Thailand Masters: Sumeeth Reddy-Ponnappa, Sameer Verma eliminated in first round

The Thailand Masters started from January 31 and will go on till February 5

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:56 IST
Thailand Masters: Sumeeth Reddy-Ponnappa, Sameer Verma eliminated in first round
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out of the ongoing Thailand Masters in Bangkok after first-round loss. In their first-round match, the duo lost to the Indonesian duo of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati by 11-21, 17-21.

Shuttler Sameer Verma also suffered a loss to China's Li Shifeng, after which he was eliminated from the competition in the first round itself. Sameer lost the match by 14-21, 16-21.

The Indian women's doubles duo of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to China's Liu Shengshu and Zhang Shuxian in the first round by 8-21, 10-21. Priyanshu Rajawat also lost to South Korea's Heo Kwang-hee and crashed out of the men's singles competition in the first round itself.

Rajawat lost the match by 21-14, 19-21, 27-25. The Thailand Masters started from January 31 and will go on till February 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023