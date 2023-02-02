Left Menu

Soccer-Cremonese shock Roma to reach Coppa Italia semi-finals

Roma snatched one back four minutes into stoppage time when Andrea Belotti netted with a shot from the edge of the box. Cremonese will meet Fiorentina in the semi-finals after they beat Torino 2-1 earlier on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Luka Jovic and Jonathan Ikone.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 03:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 03:49 IST
AS Roma suffered a shock exit from the Coppa Italia on Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat to visitors Cremonese, who survived a late onslaught to claim a spot in the semi-finals. Cremonese, who have yet to win in Serie A this season and are bottom of the table, knocked league leaders Napoli out in the last round.

Cyriel Dessers converted a penalty for Cremonese after 28 minutes after Roma keeper Rui Patricio brought him down inside the box. The hosts doubled the lead four minutes after the break when a cross into the box was deflected into his own net off sliding Roma defender Mehmet Celik.

Roma dominated the rest of the second half but Cremonese valiantly withstood waves of attacks, with Tammy Abraham going closest for the hosts when he hit the inside of the post in the 77th minute. Roma snatched one back four minutes into stoppage time when Andrea Belotti netted with a shot from the edge of the box.

Cremonese will meet Fiorentina in the semi-finals after they beat Torino 2-1 earlier on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Luka Jovic and Jonathan Ikone. The semi-finals will be played over two legs. Inter Milan, who knocked out Atalanta on Tuesday, will play the winner of the other quarter-final between Juventus and Lazio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

