NFL-Brady's broadcasting future presents new challenge for the ultimate champion

Tom Brady was the ultimate winner on the field but that success does not guarantee the seven-time Super Bowl champion will make a seamless transition when he steps into the TV booth to begin his new role as a lead NFL analyst. The 45-year-old Brady, who retired from the National Football League earlier on Wednesday after an illustrious 23-year career, agreed last May to join Fox Sports when his age-defying career as a quarterback came to an end.

Soccer-Martial, Fred strike as Man United ease past Forest into final

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to secure a 5-0 aggregate win and a place in the League Cup final. January signing Wout Weghorst almost followed his goal in the first leg with another in an opening period of few clear-cut chances, heading a pinpoint Casemiro cross against the post at Old Trafford.

Basketball-Former WNBA MVP Stewart headed to Liberty

Twice WNBA champion and four-times All-Star Breanna Stewart is signing with the New York Liberty, the former first overall pick said on social media on Wednesday, in one of the most highly anticipated free agency moves. The announcement marks the end of an astonishingly prolific tenure with the Seattle Storm, where the lethal forward led the league in scoring last year and was twice named the WNBA Finals MVP.

Soccer-Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead

Barcelona extended their LaLiga lead to eight points after Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski scored to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win at Real Betis on Wednesday. Unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions, Barcelona are on a four-game winning streak in LaLiga and piling pressure on arch-rivals Real Madrid who are bidding to retain the title.

Soccer-PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Montpellier win as Mbappe limps off

Lionel Messi scored as Paris St Germain stretched their Ligue 1 lead to five points with a 3-1 win at Montpellier after Kylian Mbappe limped off the pitch on Wednesday. Mbappe, who also missed a penalty, held his left thigh as he was replaced after 20 minutes, but coach Christophe Galtier said the France forward had damaged his knee.

Soccer-'I'm not going anywhere' - Herdman committed to Canada

John Herdman, who coached the Canadian men's team to their first World Cup appearance in 36 years, said on Wednesday he has received other offers but has no plans to leave his position. The 47-year-old Englishman, who previously said he planned to remain Canada's coach through 2026, reiterated his loyalty to the program following recent reports he had agreed to take over the New Zealand national team.

NFL-Eagles' Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges ahead of Super Bowl

Rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills of the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Wednesday. Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Analysis-Olympics-IOC on spot over Russian presence at 2024 Olympics

Olympic officials are working behind the scenes to contain growing opposition to its plans for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics as the Ukraine war threatens to rekindle Cold War-era sporting frictions. Fighting a year-long invasion, Ukraine has reacted with fury to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) willingness to let athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus return to international competition for the 2024 Games, albeit as neutrals.

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher to double up as McLaren F1 reserve

Michael Schumacher's son Mick could be driving a McLaren this season should the Formula One team need a stand-in for race regulars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Fierce rivals of Ferrari great Michael during his golden years at the Italian team, McLaren said on Wednesday they would be able to call on Mick's services as part of a deal with engine provider Mercedes.

Soccer-U.S. women's coach still tinkering ahead of World Cup defence

U.S. women's head coach Vlatko Andonovski is still tinkering with his squad to find what he hopes will be a winning combination at this year's World Cup, as the Americans bid for an unprecedented third straight title without former stalwarts. Sam Mewis and Julie Ertz, who once formed the bedrock of a stellar U.S. midfield, are both expected to miss the tournament which kicks off in July.

