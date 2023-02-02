Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 3-5 (all times GMT): Friday, Feb. 3

Chelsea v Fulham (2000) * Chelsea have the highest win rate in Premier League London derbies (52.7%) while Fulham have the lowest (19.3%).

* After winning their first three league games under Graham Potter, Chelsea have won only two of their subsequent 11 (D4 L5). They also scored as many goals in those first three games as they have in their last 11 (7). * Fulham have won only two of their 37 away league games at Chelsea (L22 D13) and are winless in their last 17 since a 2-0 win in November 1979.

Saturday, Feb. 4 Everton v Arsenal (1230)

* Everton have won three of their last four Premier League games against Arsenal (L1), as many as they had in their previous 26 against them (D7 L16). * Arsenal have scored at least five goals on five separate occasions in Premier League games against Everton, including a 5-1 victory in their last meeting in December 2021.

* New Everton manager Sean Dyche has only lost more Premier League games against Manchester City (11) than he has against Arsenal (10). Aston Villa v Leicester City (1500)

* Villa have won five of their seven Premier League games under Unai Emery (D1 L1), as many wins as they had in their previous 24 matches in the competition (D6 L13). * Leicester have scored 17 goals and conceded 23 in 10 away league games so far, keeping three clean sheets and failing to score only once.

* Leicester's Harvey Barnes has been directly involved in five goals in his four Premier League starts against Villa (4 goals, 1 assist). Brentford v Southampton (1500)

* Brentford are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (W4 D4). * Southampton have one win in their last five league games and sit bottom of the standings with 15 points from 20 games.

* Southampton manager Nathan Jones has taken just one point from his four previous league games against Brentford across spells with Luton Town and Stoke City. He has also lost seven of his last eight league games in London (W1). Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth (1500)

* Brighton have scored 26 goals in 13 Premier League games under Roberto De Zerbi, with only the top two sides Arsenal (28) and Manchester City (30) netting more than the Seagulls since the Italian took charge. * Bournemouth have lost just one of their last 12 league games against Brighton (W7 D4), going down 2-0 at the Amex Stadium in December 2019.

* Brighton have won nine of their 19 Premier League games this season – only in 2021-22 (12) have they ever won more in a single campaign in the competition. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (1500)

* Wolves have taken as many points in five Premier League games under Julen Lopetegui as they had in the 10 games before his arrival (7). * Liverpool have lost five of their nine away Premier League games this season (W2 D2), as many as they had across the previous two campaigns combined (W23 D10 L5).

* Wolves are looking to win consecutive league games at Molineux for the first time since a run of three in November 2021. Newcastle United v West Ham United (1730)

* Newcastle's Callum Wilson has scored nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances against West Ham, more than he has against any other side. * West Ham are winless in their last eight away league games (D2 L6) since a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in August.

* Three of Newcastle's last four Premier League games have ended goalless. They have kept a league-high 12 clean sheets so far, their most in a single top-flight campaign since 2011-12 (15). Sunday, Feb. 5

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (1400) * Forest are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W2 D2), last having a longer run without defeat in the top-flight between February and November 1995 (25 games).

* Leeds have won all five of their away games against promoted sides by an aggregate score of 14-3 since their return to the Premier League in 2020. * No side has won fewer Premier League points away from home (five) than Leeds United this season (W1 D2 L6), with their only victory on the road coming at Liverpool in October.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1630) * Tottenham have lost four of their last five Premier League home games (W1) and conceded at least twice in each match.

* City have lost two of their last five Premier League away games (W3), as many as in their previous 37 on the road. * City manager Pep Guardiola has lost all four of his visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions. (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

