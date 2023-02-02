Left Menu

Soccer-New Zealand says FIFA should factor 'empowering women' in commercial arrangements

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:04 IST
New Zealand sports minister Grant Robertson said FIFA should consider the "empowerment of women and girls" when making commercial arrangements amid reports Saudi Arabia's tourism arm is set to sponsor the Women's World Cup. Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of this year's World Cup, wrote to global soccer governing body FIFA on Wednesday seeking urgent clarification after the Guardian reported Visit Saudi will be named as a major sponsor of the tournament.

"When it comes to women's sport here in New Zealand we have made tremendous progress and part of that has been making sure that we are empowering women and girls in sport but also in life generally," Robertson said in a statement to New Zealand on Thursday. "I would like to think that FIFA would understand that as well, and when they are thinking about their commercial arrangements that they would factor that in."

FIFA and Visit Saudi have declined to comment on sponsorship of the World Cup. Australia's sports minister Anika Wells was unable to provide immediate comment on Thursday.

Reports of the sponsorship deal drew a scathing response from human rights activists, who criticised Saudi Arabia's record on women's rights. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has introduced reforms allowing women greater control over their lives in recent years but men still retain a tight grip on power in the kingdom.

New Zealand's Robertson said sponsorship was ultimately a decision for FIFA. "The football bodies that are part of FIFA including NZ Football have written to express their concern," he added.

"That's where the decision-making sits, from our point of view we are focused on making sure we host a great tournament and we do empower women and girls to be active in sport and recreation." The Women's World Cup runs from July 20 to Aug. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

