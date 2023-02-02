Rugby-England team for Six Nations clash against Scotland

England coach Steve Borthwick has named the following team to play Scotland in their Six Nations opener on Saturday: ENGLAND XV

15. Freddie Steward 14. Max Malins

13. Joe Marchant 12. Owen Farrell

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins 10. Marcus Smith

9. Jack van Poortvliet 1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George 3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje 5. Ollie Chessum

6. Lewis Ludlam 7. Ben Curry

8. Alex Dombrandt REPLACEMENTS

16. Jack Walker 17. Mako Vunipola

18. Dan Cole 19. Nick Isiekwe

20. Ben Earl 21. Ben Youngs

22. Ollie Lawrence 23. Anthony Watson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)