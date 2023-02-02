Rugby-England team for Six Nations clash against Scotland
England coach Steve Borthwick has named the following team to play Scotland in their Six Nations opener on Saturday: ENGLAND XV
15. Freddie Steward 14. Max Malins
13. Joe Marchant 12. Owen Farrell
11. Ollie Hassell-Collins 10. Marcus Smith
9. Jack van Poortvliet 1. Ellis Genge
2. Jamie George 3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje 5. Ollie Chessum
6. Lewis Ludlam 7. Ben Curry
8. Alex Dombrandt REPLACEMENTS
16. Jack Walker 17. Mako Vunipola
18. Dan Cole 19. Nick Isiekwe
20. Ben Earl 21. Ben Youngs
22. Ollie Lawrence 23. Anthony Watson
