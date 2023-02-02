Sai Praneeth enter quarters; George, Ashmita bows out

Left Menu

Indias B Sai Praneeth defeated Korean qualifier Hyeok Jin Jeon in a tough three-game contest to enter the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.Praneeth beat his Korean opponent 24-22 7-21 22-20 in the mens singles second round match.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:38 IST
India's B Sai Praneeth defeated Korean qualifier Hyeok Jin Jeon in a tough three-game contest to enter the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Praneeth beat his Korean opponent 24-22 7-21 22-20 in the men's singles second round match. He will next face sixth seed Li Shi Feng of China in the last eight round. Earlier in the day, Kiran George and Ashmita Chaliha put up gallant fights before going down in three games in the second round of their respective events. While George, Odisha Open champion, went down 22-20 15-21 20-22 to third seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in men's singles, Ashmita lost 21-19 13-21 27-29 to sixth seeded Den Højmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in a gruelling women's singles round of 16 match.

Eighth seeds Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar suffered a 19-21 16-21 loss to Indonesia's Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Marsheilla Gischa Islami in mixed doubles.

N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor also couldn't cross the second round, losing 11-21 10-21 to sixth seeded Chinese Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

