Rugby-Smith and Farrell start for England as Tuilagi left out

Owen Farrell and Joe Marchant will fill England's midfield with Marcus Smith at flyhalf in their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday as Manu Tuilagi was omitted from the matchday squad announced by Steve Borthwick on Thursday.

When fit, Tuilagi has been one of the first names on the team sheet since his debut in 2011 but he has struggled to show his usual impact at Sale this season, opening the door for the return of Marchant. The centre is due to leave Harlequins to join Stade Francais next season and so will not be eligible for England after the World Cup but new coach Borthwick's hand was forced somewhat by injuries to Henry Slade, Elliot Daly and Dan Kelly.

The only time Smith, Farrell and Marchant have played together for England was in the 30-28 defeat to Australia in the first of a three-test series in Perth in July 2022 – after which Marchant was dropped and subsequently overlooked by former coach Eddie Jones. Max Malins, another player recalled by Borthwick after being discarded by Jones despite topping the Premiership try-scoring charts last season, starts on the right wing.

London Irish's Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his international debut on the left. Freddie Steward is at fullback, with Jack van Poortvliet starting at scrumhalf ahead of Leicester team mate Ben Youngs. In the back row Ben Curry will make his first England start, after a replacement appearance in 2021, Lewis Ludlam will play at number six with Alex Dombrandt at Number Eight.

Ollie Chessum will partner Maro Itoje at lock with Nick Isiekwe on the bench. Prop Dan Cole, whose last appearance was in the 2019 World Cup final defeat to South Africa, is on the bench.

Harlequins hooker Jack Walker is set for a debut off the bench after Jamie George came through his return-to-play concussion protocols to start. Anthony Watson, who has had a wretched time with injuries and last played for England in the 2021 Six Nations, is also among the replacements, along with in-form centre Ollie Lawrence.

England have lost three and drawn one of the last five Calcutta Cup meetings against their oldest rivals but are strong favourites to get their campaign off to a winning start at Twickenham. ENGLAND XV

15. Freddie Steward 14. Max Malins

13. Joe Marchant 12. Owen Farrell

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins 10. Marcus Smith

9. Jack van Poortvliet 1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George 3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje 5. Ollie Chessum

6. Lewis Ludlam 7. Ben Curry

8. Alex Dombrandt REPLACEMENTS

16. Jack Walker 17. Mako Vunipola

18. Dan Cole 19. Nick Isiekwe

20. Ben Earl 21. Ben Youngs

22. Ollie Lawrence 23. Anthony Watson

