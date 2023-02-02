Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

The 24-year-old limped off during the first half of PSG's 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday. PSG are due to play five matches from Feb. 4-19, with the France international set to miss the Bayern clash as well as their French Cup last-16 game against Olympique de Marseille. PSG stretched their Ligue 1 lead to five points on Wednesday and will next host Toulouse on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:15 IST
Soccer-Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will be out for three weeks after sustaining a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday, ruling him out of the first leg of their Champions league tie against Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old limped off during the first half of PSG's 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday.

PSG are due to play five matches from Feb. 4-19, with the France international set to miss the Bayern clash as well as their French Cup last-16 game against Olympique de Marseille. "After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps," PSG said.

Defender Sergio Ramos was also substituted during Wednesday's match with adductor discomfort, but he will undergo further tests on Thursday to determine the extent of his injury. PSG stretched their Ligue 1 lead to five points on Wednesday and will next host Toulouse on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023