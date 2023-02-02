Left Menu

SA beat India by 5 wickets to clinch Women's T20 Tri-series title

South Africa beat India by five wickets in the final to clinch the Womens T20I Tri-series title here on Thursday.South Africa chased down the target 110 with 12 balls to spare. Chloe Tryon top-scored with 57 not out off just 32 balls.

PTI | Eastlondon | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:29 IST
SA beat India by 5 wickets to clinch Women's T20 Tri-series title

South Africa beat India by five wickets in the final to clinch the Women's T20I Tri-series title here on Thursday.

South Africa chased down the target 110 with 12 balls to spare. Chloe Tryon top-scored with 57 not out off just 32 balls. She hit six fours and two sixes as South Africa reached 113 for 5 in 18 overs. For India, Sneh Rana was the most successful bowler with figures of 2 for 21 while Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh got a wicket apiece.

Earlier, opting to bat, India posted a below-par 109 for 4 with Harleen Deol top-scoring with a 56-ball 46.

Brief Scores: India: 109 for 4 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 46; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/16).

South Africa: 113 for 5 in 18 overs (Chloe Tryon 57 not out; Sneh Rana 2/21).

