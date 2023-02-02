Punjab take 128-run first innings lead against Saurashtra in Ranji quarterfinal

Captain Mandeep Singh struck a patient 91 to hand Punjab a crucial first innings lead of 128 runs on the third day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Saurashtra here on Thursday.

Mandeep added 52 runs to his overnight 39 as Punjab folded at 431 off 124.3 overs, in reply to Saurashtra's 303 all out in their first innings. His 91 came from 206 balls from which he hit nine fours and one six. Anmol Malhotra, who resumed the day along with Mandeep, made 41 from 77 balls as Punjab added 104 runs from 33.4 overs on Thursday.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja returned with innings figures 5/109 in 41.3 overs as he added three more wickets on Thursday to the two he had on Wednesday. Saurashtra were 138 for 4 in 54 overs in their second innings at stumps on the third day for an overall lead of 10 runs.

Captain Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani were batting on 44 and 35 respectively after left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary produced a fine spell of 3 for 61 from 23 overs to remove three of the four top order batters -- Harvik Desai (0), Vishvaraj Jadeja (4) and Sheldon Jackson (21).

Veteran Siddarth Kaul got the other wicket, that of Saurashtra opener Snell Patel (33).

Vasavada has so far faced 100 deliveries during his unconquered innings and his batting will be crucial for Saurashtra in the outcome of the match with two days remianing.

He and Jani (103 balls, 3x4) has already stitched 78 runs for the unconquered fifth wicket.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra: 303 and 138 for 4 in 54 overs (Arpit Vasavada 44 batting, Chirag Jani 35 batting; Vinay Choudhary 3/61). Punjab 1st innings: 431 all out in 124.3 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 126, Naman Dhir 131, Mandeep Singh 91; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 5/109, Parth Bhut 3/114).

