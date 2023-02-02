ISL: Odisha FC complete signing of midfielder Princeton Rebello from FC Goa

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC, on Thursday, announced the signing of midfielder Princeton Rebello, on a permanent deal from FC Goa. The midfielder leaves the Gaurs after 45 ISL appearances with the club. One of the finest young talents in Goa, Rebello joined FC Goa's development team in 2017 before being loaned out to I-League side Indian Arrows. The midfielder was then recalled by FC Goa, and was included in the first team during the ISL 2019-20 season under former head coach Sergio Lobera. He made eight appearances for the club that season as the Gaurs won the League Winners' Shield.

The following season, Rebello became a regular starter under then-head coach Juan Ferrando and made his first full ISL debut that campaign, playing 722 minutes across 17 games before picking up an injury in the first-leg semi-final against Mumbai City FC. Rebello was also a part of FC Goa's squad that won the 2021 Durand Cup. He played 17 games during the ISL 2021-22 season, playing 963 minutes.

However, Rebello has struggled for game time during the ongoing season, featuring in only three of FC Goa's 16 games, with all his appearances coming off the bench. Having sealed a permanent move to Odisha FC, Rebello will hope to impress Gombau and work his way into the starting eleven with five games left to go before the end of the league stage. The Kalinga Warriors are placed seventh in the ISL standings, with 22 points from 17 games. (ANI)

