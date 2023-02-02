Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds striker Rodrigo sidelined for two months

Leeds visit fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Saturday and then face rivals Manchester United twice in five days before playing against Everton and Southampton, the bottom two teams in the division. The good news for Leeds coach Jesse Marsch is that Rodrigo's absence coincides with the return of Patrick Bamford from a long injury lay off and the arrival of French forward Georginio Rutter, who signed last month from Hoffenheim for a club record 36 million pounds ($44 million).

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:16 IST
Soccer-Leeds striker Rodrigo sidelined for two months
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Leeds United's top scorer Rodrigo Moreno has been ruled out of action for around two months with an ankle injury, the Premier League side said on Thursday. A statement from Leeds said the Spanish striker, 31, had suffered bone and ligament damage from a tackle during Saturday's 3-1 win at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup and underwent minor surgery to treat the problem, adding he was expected to be back playing in late March.

Rodrigo has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, six more than Leeds' second-top scorer Crysencio Summerville, and his injury comes at the start of a testing month for the club, who are 15th in the Premier League standings after 19 games, sitting three places and one point above the relegation zone. Leeds visit fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Saturday and then face rivals Manchester United twice in five days before playing against Everton and Southampton, the bottom two teams in the division.

The good news for Leeds coach Jesse Marsch is that Rodrigo's absence coincides with the return of Patrick Bamford from a long injury lay off and the arrival of French forward Georginio Rutter, who signed last month from Hoffenheim for a club record 36 million pounds ($44 million). ($1 = 0.8163 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023