Soccer-Russia switch to Asia would require thorough examination - Saudi chief

Saudi Arabia football chief Yasser Almisehal said the possibility of Russia switching to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) would come only after exhaustive examination of the implications. FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams from all competitions after the invasion of Ukraine last February and, with those sanctions still in place, speculation has been mounting over the Russian Football Union (RFU)'s next move.

NBA roundup: 46-point first quarter sends Celtics past Nets

The Boston Celtics didn't do much wrong in the opening quarter and breezed to a 139-96 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Boston was 18-for-29 from the field (62.1 percent) in the opening frame and led 46-16 after 12 minutes. It was the largest lead the Celtics have had after the first quarter in franchise history.

Soccer-Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will be out for three weeks after sustaining a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday, ruling him out of the first leg of their Champions league tie against Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old limped off during the first half of PSG's 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday.

Soccer-Dyche hopes to be Everton's 'heartbeat' to pull club out of relegation zone

Everton's new boss Sean Dyche said he may not have got the job in the best of times but promised to give his all as the Premier League club looks to avoid relegation from the top flight for a first time in 72 years. Former Burnley boss Dyche was named Everton manager on Monday after the Merseyside club sacked Frank Lampard following a 10-match winless run that stretched back to October.

Soccer-Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all criminal charges against him dropped, police and prosecutors said on Thursday. Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault last October.

Soccer-Leeds striker Rodrigo sidelined for two months

Leeds United's top scorer Rodrigo Moreno has been ruled out of action for around two months with an ankle injury, the Premier League side said on Thursday. A statement from Leeds said the Spanish striker, 31, had suffered bone and ligament damage from a tackle during Saturday's 3-1 win at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup and underwent minor surgery to treat the problem, adding he was expected to be back playing in late March.

Horse racing-Jockey Club removes formal dress codes at the races

Britain's Jockey Club removed formal dress codes from its 15 racecourses on Thursday in a push to make racegoing more accessible and inclusive. The courses include Aintree, Epsom Downs and Cheltenham which all host highlights of the British sporting and social calendar.

Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86. Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post.

Soccer-France defender Varane retires from international football

France defender Raphael Varane is retiring from international football, ending a 10-year career with Les Bleus in which he won the World Cup in 2018 and was a runners-up four years later. The 29-year-old, who has 93 caps after making his debut in 2013, and also helped Didier Deschamps's side win the UEFA Nations League in the 2020-21 season.

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics

The Baltic nations and Poland on Thursday called on international sports bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Olympics and other events while the war in Ukraine continues. The International Olympic Committee announced last week that athletes from the two countries, banned from competing in Europe, might be allowed to earn slots for the Paris 2024 Games through Asian qualifying, although the IOC later said it was standing by sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus.

