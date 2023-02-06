Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Nets trade All-Star guard Irving to Mavericks - reports

The Brooklyn Nets have traded All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, whose tenure with the club included dozens of missed games due in part to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, to the Dallas Mavericks, according to reports on Sunday. Irving, who reportedly requested to be dealt before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline after talks about a new contract with the Nets did not go to his liking, also missed games this year after promoting an anti-Semitic documentary.

WTA roundup: Alycia Parks, Lin Zhu win first singles titles

Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title, defeating No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole on Sunday in Lyon, France. It was the first victory over a top 5 player for Parks, a 22-year-old native of Georgia, who put on a display of power with 15 aces. She won points on 85 percent of her first serves and saved all four break points she faced.

NBA roundup: Giannis' triple-double sparks Bucks to 7th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded their first win in three tries against the Miami Heat this season with a 123-115 decision on Saturday. Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won their seventh straight game. Milwaukee led almost the entire way but never by more than 12 points and with eight ties -- including 92-92 late in the third quarter. The Bucks went on a 10-0 run from that point to take a lead they never relinquished.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges Olympic sponsors to keep Russia out of Games

Ukraine has sent letters to companies that back the International Olympic Committee urging them to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Olympic Games, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. Zelenskiy has been spearheading a drive to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the games under a neutral flag. Zelenskiy has said their presence would normalise Russia's invasion of his country and make "terror" acceptable.

Soccer-Inter beat Milan 1-0 in derby clash

A first-half header by striker Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over locals rivals AC Milan at a sold-out San Siro on Sunday, condemning Stefano Pioli's side to their third consecutive loss in Serie A. Inter, who also beat Milan in the final of the Italian Supercup last month, remain second in the standings on 43 points, 13 behind runaway leaders Napoli.

NFL-Super Bowl a showcase for next generation of quarterback talent

It's out with the old and in with the new as the Philadelphia Eagles' Gen-Z talent Jalen Hurts takes on 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs leader Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in a Super Bowl battle of fresh-faced quarterbacks. With a combined age of 51 and 337 days -- just six years older than newly re-retired Tom Brady - they are the first two quarterbacks under the age of 28 to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in roughly a quarter-century.

Soccer-Kane's record-breaking goal seals Tottenham win over Man City

Manchester City's bid to chop Arsenal's Premier League lead to two points was scuppered as Harry Kane's record-breaking goal earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over the champions on Sunday. Kane's 15th-minute effort punished some sloppy City passing and made him the north London club's all-time top goalscorer with 267, taking him past former great Jimmy Greaves whose record had stood since 1970.

NBA-LeBron James returns to Los Angeles with history in his grasp

Lakers forward LeBron James returns to Los Angeles on the verge of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer after wrapping up a five-game road trip in New Orleans on Saturday night. 'King James' now needs just 36 points to pass fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record 38,387 career points after contributing 27 points in the Lakers' 131-126 loss to the Pelicans.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: CAN KLOPP STOP THE LIVERPOOL ROT?

Soccer-Manchester United and Arsenal slip up as Chelsea go top of WSL

The title hopes of Manchester United and Arsenal suffered setbacks when they were held to scoreless draws in the Women's Super League on Sunday, allowing Chelsea to replace United at the top of the table after a superb 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United drew 0-0 with Everton in Sunday's early game and Arsenal were shut out by West Ham United in the late match, while in between Chelsea beat Spurs to move to the top of the standings.

