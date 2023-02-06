Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin nears Stenmark's record but says his legacy is safe

Mikaela Shiffrin is one win away from equalling Ingemar Stenmark's decades-old mark of 86 World Cup victories but while she may displace the Swedish great in the record books the American said she cannot "surpass his legacy".

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 08:42 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin nears Stenmark's record but says his legacy is safe

Mikaela Shiffrin is one win away from equalling Ingemar Stenmark's decades-old mark of 86 World Cup victories but while she may displace the Swedish great in the record books the American said she cannot "surpass his legacy". Shiffrin's slalom victory in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Jan. 28 put her on the brink of Stenmark's haul but she will not get the chance to set a new mark until after the Feb. 6-19 Alpine world championships.

The 27-year-old, who last month secured her 83rd victory to surpass the women's record set by Lindsey Vonn, also played down suggestions she could be considered the 'Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT). "Ingemar. Maybe I can surpass him in numbers, but I can't surpass his legacy," Shiffrin told double Olympic gold medallist Tina Maze in an interview with Eurosport.

"So I think there's more than one 'GOAT', and I guess maybe that's how I choose to think about it. "But there are too many amazing stories in ski racing over the years, like your record-breaking season is still something that inspires me to be tougher when I feel tired," Shiffrin added, referring to Maze's record-breaking 2013 season.

Double Olympic gold medallist Stenmark won his 86 races in the 1970s and 1980s, with the first a slalom at the Italian resort of Madonna di Campiglio in 1974 and the final victory in a giant slalom at Aspen in 1989.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023