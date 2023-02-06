Left Menu

Marseille loses 3-1 to Nice, Monaco wins to keep pressure on

Vitinhas lack of familiarity with his teammates and the 35-year-old Payets tiring legs played into Nices high-octane game and the visitors scored twice at the end of the first half.Striker Gatan Labordes shot was saved by goalkeeper Pau Lopez but forward Sofiane Diop followed up to head in off the post in the 38th minute.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-02-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 09:08 IST
Marseille loses 3-1 to Nice, Monaco wins to keep pressure on
  • Country:
  • France

Second-place Marseille saw its unbeaten run end as it lost 3-1 at home to Nice to slip eight points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille's first league defeat in 10 games means it is only ahead of third-place Lens on goal difference, with in-form Monaco now two points back in fourth spot. Third place secures a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season.

Marseille fans got a first look at club-record signing Vitinha, a forward who joined from Portuguese side Braga for 32 million euros ($34.5 million). Terem Moffi made his debut for eighth-place Nice after joining from Lorient, where he scored 12 goals this season. Neither made much of an impression in a first half where Nice's superior pressing game troubled Marseille and prevented it from getting the ball regularly to playmaker Dimitri Payet. Vitinha's lack of familiarity with his teammates and the 35-year-old Payet's tiring legs played into Nice's high-octane game and the visitors scored twice at the end of the first half.

Striker Gaëtan Laborde's shot was saved by goalkeeper Pau Lopez but forward Sofiane Diop followed up to head in off the post in the 38th minute. Nice's second goal in the 44th was similar as Lopez pushed away a shot from midfielder Khephren Thuram, and this time Laborde followed up.

Marseille coach Igor Tudor replaced Vitinha and Payet, with Ruslan Malinovskyi and Alexis Sanchez coming on for the second half. Malinovskyi pulled one back in the 60th with his first goal for the club, turning in a cross from left back Jonathan Clauss.

But Algeria forward Billal Brahimi scored his first goal for Nice in the 86th with a fine curling shot.

Meanwhile, Monaco extended its unbeaten run to seven matches with a 2-0 win at Clermont.

Early goals from central defender Guillermo Maripan and striker Breel Embolo allowed Monaco to control the game. Coach Philippe Clement's side is in good form heading into next Saturday's home game against PSG.

Maripan used his aerial ability to head in from Caio Henrique's cross in the third minute. Ten minutes later Japan forward Takumi Minamino won the ball and fed Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, whose pinpoint cross was headed in by Embolo.

Lens managed only a 1-1 draw at Brest. Defender Jonathan Gradit equalized from close range in the 83rd for Lens after Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot miskicked the ball following a corner. Striker Jérémy Le Douaron put Brest ahead in the 54th when he slid to meet Pierre Lees-Melou's low cross to the back post.

Strasbourg beat Montpellier 2-0 at home to go 17th as it tries to move out of the relegation zone, with striker Habib Diallo scoring both goals. Diallo netted after just 13 seconds from Dimitri Liénard's cross and grabbed his second on the stroke of halftime, with the home side down to 10 men after Jean-Eudes Aholou's red card in the 33rd.

Nantes won 2-0 at Corsican side Ajaccio with second-half goals from forward Evann Guessand and midfielder Ludovic Blas.

Rock-bottom Angers finally snapped its 13-game losing streak — a French league record — but could only draw 0-0 at Lorient. English striker Folarin Balogun failed to add to his league-leading 14 goals but Reims extended its unbeaten run to 14 games with a 0-0 draw at 19th-place Auxerre, which had lost its seven previous games and kept a rare clean sheet.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi's second-half strike helped a lackluster PSG beat Toulouse 2-1. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023