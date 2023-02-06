U.S. investor Sixth Street prepares bid for minority stake in Germany's football league - FT

U.S. investor Sixth Street is among the firms preparing a bid for a part of the media and commercial rights to Germany's football league, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale of a minority stake in the Bundesliga rights, which could be valued at up to 18 billion euros ($19.43 billion), comes as the German soccer league tries to close the financial gap with rivals, FT reported. Sixth Street and the Bundesliga did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. ($1 = 0.9265 euros)

