U.S. investor Sixth Street prepares bid for minority stake in Germany's football league - FT
U.S. investor Sixth Street is among the firms preparing a bid for a part of the media and commercial rights to Germany's football league, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The sale of a minority stake in the Bundesliga rights, which could be valued at up to 18 billion euros ($19.43 billion), comes as the German soccer league tries to close the financial gap with rivals, FT reported.
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 12:16 IST
The sale of a minority stake in the Bundesliga rights, which could be valued at up to 18 billion euros ($19.43 billion), comes as the German soccer league tries to close the financial gap with rivals, FT reported. Sixth Street and the Bundesliga did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. ($1 = 0.9265 euros)
