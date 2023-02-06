Sports News Roundup: NBA-Nets trade All-Star guard Irving to Mavericks - reports; Tennis-South Korea delight in stunning Davis Cup win over Belgium and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Nets trade All-Star guard Irving to Mavericks - reports

The Brooklyn Nets have traded All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, whose tenure with the club included dozens of missed games due in part to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, to the Dallas Mavericks, according to reports on Sunday. Irving, who reportedly requested to be dealt before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline after talks about a new contract with the Nets did not go to his liking, also missed games this year after promoting an anti-Semitic documentary.

Tennis-South Korea delight in stunning Davis Cup win over Belgium

South Korea captain Park Seung-kyu was left in a state of disbelief after his team overturned a 2-0 deficit to complete a famous 3-2 Davis Cup victory over Belgium on Sunday and reach the group stage of the men's team tournament. The doubles pair of Nam Ji-sung and Song Ming-kyu began the fightback as they battled past Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 7-6(3) 7-6(5) before Kwon Soon-woo levelled the tie at 2-2 by getting past David Goffin 3-6 6-1 6-3.

NBA roundup: Knicks rally from 21-point deficit to beat 76ers

Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high 17 points and drained three key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks completed a comeback from a 21-point first quarter deficit and beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 108-97. Julius Randle (24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) flirted with a triple-double for the Knicks, who recorded their biggest comeback win of the season and won for the first time when trailing after three quarters. Jalen Brunson had 21 points and seven assists while Quentin Grimes added 13 points. Miles McBride came off the bench to score 14 points while fellow reserve Isaiah Hartenstein had 14 rebounds.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges Olympic sponsors to keep Russia out of Games

Ukraine has sent letters to companies that back the International Olympic Committee urging them to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Olympic Games, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. Zelenskiy has been spearheading a drive to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the games under a neutral flag. Zelenskiy has said their presence would normalise Russia's invasion of his country and make "terror" acceptable.

NBA-LeBron's record chase the hottest ticket in Hollywood

It's Oscars season in Los Angeles but instead of the red carpet all eyes are on the NBA hardwood where Lakers forward LeBron James is on the cusp of becoming the league's all-time leading scorer. James needs 36 points to eclipse Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points and will get his first chance to do so at home on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NFL-Super Bowl a showcase for next generation of quarterback talent

It's out with the old and in with the new as the Philadelphia Eagles' Gen-Z talent Jalen Hurts takes on 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs leader Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in a Super Bowl battle of fresh-faced quarterbacks. With a combined age of 51 and 337 days -- just six years older than newly re-retired Tom Brady - they are the first two quarterbacks under the age of 28 to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in roughly a quarter-century.

Soccer-Kane's record-breaking goal seals Tottenham win over Man City

Manchester City's bid to chop Arsenal's Premier League lead to two points was scuppered as Harry Kane's record-breaking goal earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over the champions on Sunday. Kane's 15th-minute effort punished some sloppy City passing and made him the north London club's all-time top goalscorer with 267, taking him past former great Jimmy Greaves whose record had stood since 1970.

NFL-Aussie Eagles bid for Super Bowl rings after sports careers thwarted at home

Growing up in western Sydney in a big family of Polynesian immigrants, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata once cut school to watch the Super Bowl - but more for the half-time entertainment than the game. On Sunday, the former rugby league player and church choirboy will perform on the NFL's biggest stage as the man tasked with protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: CAN KLOPP STOP THE LIVERPOOL ROT?

Soccer-Manchester United and Arsenal slip up as Chelsea go top of WSL

The title hopes of Manchester United and Arsenal suffered setbacks when they were held to scoreless draws in the Women's Super League on Sunday, allowing Chelsea to replace United at the top of the table after a superb 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United drew 0-0 with Everton in Sunday's early game and Arsenal were shut out by West Ham United in the late match, while in between Chelsea beat Spurs to move to the top of the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)