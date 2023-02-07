Boxing-Former heavyweight champion Joshua to return to ring in April
The fight at the 02 Arena will be the first time in nearly seven years that Joshua, 33, has fought without a world title at stake. The Briton has not fought since his second straight loss to Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last August.
Britain's former twice world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will make his ring return in London on April 1 against American Jermaine Franklin, promoters Matchroom and DAZN said on Monday. The fight at the 02 Arena will be the first time in nearly seven years that Joshua, 33, has fought without a world title at stake.
The Briton has not fought since his second straight loss to Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last August. "Mentally and physically I feel ready," said Joshua, who has a new trainer in Derrick James for the fight against a 29-year-old opponent.
Franklin, who has a 21-1 record with 14 knockouts and whose first defeat was on points to Britain's Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena last November, said Joshua had "had his time".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain sanctions Iranian figures over human rights violations
Britain imposes new Iranian sanctions over 'brutal repression'
Gymnastics-Britain's Ellie Downie retires to prioritise mental health and happiness
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues - report
Britain should consider social tariff for household energy - watchdog