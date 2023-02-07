Left Menu

Cricket-Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals

A hard-hitting opening batsman and limited overs specialist, the 36-year-old retired from the ODI team in September and took time over the home summer to decide on his T20 future after Australia's World Cup title defence ended before the semi-finals. He had an excellent tournament in the domestic Big Bash League, smashing 428 runs at an average of 38.9 to help guide the Melbourne Renegades into their first finals series in three years.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 05:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 05:12 IST
Cricket-Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from internationals on Tuesday, drawing a line under a career that yielded more than 8,000 runs across formats.

He had an excellent tournament in the domestic Big Bash League, smashing 428 runs at an average of 38.9 to help guide the Melbourne Renegades into their first finals series in three years. However, that was not enough to convince Finch to play on for Australia.

"To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour," Finch said in a statement. "Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most."

He finishes with 5,406 ODI runs at an average of 38.89 and 3,120 runs in T20s at an average of 34.28, and captained Australia to their first T20 World Cup title at the United Arab Emirates in 2021. He also savoured World Cup glory on home soil as a member of the Michael Clarke-captained team that won the 50-over showpiece in 2015.

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

